The Legislative Gazette - the Commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services talks about and how the state is filling the gap for those in need after federal cuts

(Airs 12/05/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll speak with the Commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services about the impact of federal cuts and how the state is filling the gap for those in need, the Executive Director of the New York Council on Problem Gambling will tell us about how expanded gambling has impacted gambling addiction, and we’ll introduce you to the Republican candidate for state attorney general.