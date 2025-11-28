Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul approves amendments to the Adirondack State Land Master Plan

(Airs 11/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul approves amendments to the Adirondack State Land Master Plan, we’ll talk with Blair Horner, Senior Advisor at NYPIRG, about the state’s bottle bill, and Spectrum news reporter Emily Kenny tells us about her investigation into programs for the homeless in Central and Western New York.