© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and local lawmakers call on President Trump to release federal heat assistance funding

By David Guistina
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 11/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other local lawmakers this week called on President Donald Trump to release federal heat assistance funding, advocates rally statewide to call for sentencing reform ahead of the 2026 legislative session, and the highest-ranking representative of Quebec in the U.S. was in Plattsburgh recently to discuss cross-border relations.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette LIHEAPyouth sentencingDavid GuistinaThe Legislative GazetteCross Border Trade
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina