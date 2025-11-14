© 2025
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Reaction from both sides of the political aisle to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik entering the race for Governor of New York

By David Guistina
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 11/14/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll have reaction from both sides of the political aisle to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik entering the race for Governor, we’ll speak with the Time Union’s Dan Clark about how Zohran Mamdani’s election promises will be received by Albany lawmakers, and we’ll look at how New York’s capitol city is honoring veterans.

The Legislative Gazette David GuistinaThe Legislative GazetteNew York Congresswoman Elise StefanikVeterans’ DayNYC Mayor
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
