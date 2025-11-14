The Legislative Gazette - Reaction from both sides of the political aisle to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik entering the race for Governor of New York

(Airs 11/14/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll have reaction from both sides of the political aisle to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik entering the race for Governor, we’ll speak with the Time Union’s Dan Clark about how Zohran Mamdani’s election promises will be received by Albany lawmakers, and we’ll look at how New York’s capitol city is honoring veterans.