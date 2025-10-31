The Legislative Gazette - Local lawmakers urge Governor Hochul to sign legislation streamlining the program for Minority and Women owned Businesses in the construction industry

(Airs 10/31/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Local lawmakers urge Governor Hochul to sign legislation streamlining the program for Minority and Women owned Businesses in the construction industry, we’ll speak with the coalition director for the Patients’ Rights Action Fund, who are opposed to Medical Aid in Dying legislation, and we’ll take you to a small town in the eastern Adirondacks – an unexpected home to military exercises.