© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Local lawmakers urge Governor Hochul to sign legislation streamlining the program for Minority and Women owned Businesses in the construction industry

By David Guistina
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/31/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Local lawmakers urge Governor Hochul to sign legislation streamlining the program for Minority and Women owned Businesses in the construction industry, we’ll speak with the coalition director for the Patients’ Rights Action Fund, who are opposed to Medical Aid in Dying legislation, and we’ll take you to a small town in the eastern Adirondacks – an unexpected home to military exercises.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteWomen and Minority Owned BusinessPhysician Assisted SuicideDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina