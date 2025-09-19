© 2025
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - On this week’s Gazette: Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy defends his bill to hire thousands more Customs and Border Protection agents

By David Guistina
Published September 19, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/19/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy defends his bill to hire thousands more Customs and Border Protection agents, we’ll speak with Dr. Lee Miringoff, Director of the Marist Poll about the latest numbers on the NYC Mayoral race, and the four Democrats hoping to challenge New York Congressman Mike Lawler took part in a forum this week.

Customers and Border Protection, New York City mayoral campaign, 17th Congressional District
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
