The Legislative Gazette - On this week’s Gazette: Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy defends his bill to hire thousands more Customs and Border Protection agents

(Airs 09/19/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy defends his bill to hire thousands more Customs and Border Protection agents, we’ll speak with Dr. Lee Miringoff, Director of the Marist Poll about the latest numbers on the NYC Mayoral race, and the four Democrats hoping to challenge New York Congressman Mike Lawler took part in a forum this week.