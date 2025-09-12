The Legislative Gazette - The ICE raid on a food-processing plant in Central New York quickly becomes a flashpoint in the immigration debate

(Airs 09/12/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The ICE raid on a food-processing plant in Central New York has quickly become a flashpoint in the immigration debate, will catch up with Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado in Syracuse where his Gubernatorial campaign is underway, and Plattsburgh secures a major bus manufacturing contract.