The Legislative Gazette - With children back in school this week, districts across New York state are implementing cellphone bans

(Airs 09/05/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With children back in school this week, districts across New York state are implementing cellphone bans, many colleges and universities are grappling with how to implement and regulate A-I in the classroom, and we’ll talk about educating the incarcerated with Max Kenner, founder and Executive Director of the Bard Prison Initiative.