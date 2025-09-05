© 2025
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - With children back in school this week, districts across New York state are implementing cellphone bans

By David Guistina
Published September 5, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/05/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With children back in school this week, districts across New York state are implementing cellphone bans, many colleges and universities are grappling with how to implement and regulate A-I in the classroom, and we’ll talk about educating the incarcerated with Max Kenner, founder and Executive Director of the Bard Prison Initiative.

The Legislative Gazette Cell Phone BanArtificial intelligenceprison reformFall FoliageDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
