© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announces a bill to reverse Medicaid cuts

By David Guistina
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/29/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck has retained a high-profile attorney to represent him largely pro-bono in a Texas lawsuit over New York’s shield law, Sen. Schumer announces bill to reverse Medicaid cuts, and we’ll talk with investigative reporter Chris Gelardi about where New York fits in President Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold money from states that offer cashless bail.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteChuck SchumerMedicaidShield Lawabortion rightsbail reformDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina