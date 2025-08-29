The Legislative Gazette - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announces a bill to reverse Medicaid cuts

(Airs 08/29/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck has retained a high-profile attorney to represent him largely pro-bono in a Texas lawsuit over New York’s shield law, Sen. Schumer announces bill to reverse Medicaid cuts, and we’ll talk with investigative reporter Chris Gelardi about where New York fits in President Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold money from states that offer cashless bail.