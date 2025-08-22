The Legislative Gazette - As Texas legislators push their initiative to redraw Congressional districts, New York's Democratic leaders discuss redistricting in the Empire State

(Airs 08/22/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As Texas legislators push their initiative to redraw Congressional districts, New York's Democratic political leaders are discussing the possibility of redistricting in the Empire State, we’ll tell you more about a massive road salt shortage, and the city of Newburgh is considering a program to some residents a guaranteed basic income.