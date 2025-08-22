© 2025
The Legislative Gazette - As Texas legislators push their initiative to redraw Congressional districts, New York's Democratic leaders discuss redistricting in the Empire State

By David Guistina
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/22/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As Texas legislators push their initiative to redraw Congressional districts, New York's Democratic political leaders are discussing the possibility of redistricting in the Empire State, we’ll tell you more about a massive road salt shortage, and the city of Newburgh is considering a program to some residents a guaranteed basic income.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative Gazetteindependent redistrictingBlair HornernypirgFederal cutsuniversal basic incomeCity of Newburghroad saltHakeem JeffriesNYC MayorUnited Way of the Adirondack RegionDavid Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
