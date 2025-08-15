The Legislative Gazette - Some lawmakers say Governor Hochul should cancel plans for rebate checks

(Airs 08/15/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As the state heads toward a fiscal cliff, some lawmakers say Governor Hochul should cancel plans for rebate checks, we’ll take a deeper look at ICE agents and questions about them wearing masks, and the state is asking for the public’s help in collecting data and preventing the spread of the Spotted Lantern Fly.