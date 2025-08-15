© 2025
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Some lawmakers say Governor Hochul should cancel plans for rebate checks

By David Guistina
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/15/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As the state heads toward a fiscal cliff, some lawmakers say Governor Hochul should cancel plans for rebate checks, we’ll take a deeper look at ICE agents and questions about them wearing masks, and the state is asking for the public’s help in collecting data and preventing the spread of the Spotted Lantern Fly.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
