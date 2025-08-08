The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul says state Democratic leaders are exploring their redistricting options to counteract the GOP’s efforts in Texas

(Airs 08/08/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul says Democratic leaders in the state are exploring their redistricting options in response to the GOP’s efforts to gerrymander in Texas, legislation to ban the use of masks by ICE agents is being pushed by a multi-state coalition of state legislators, and if you’re wondering where to safely catch and eat fish in New York, there’s a website for that.