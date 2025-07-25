The Legislative Gazette - New York schools that were counting on federal money now find themselves in a tough spot

(Airs 07/25/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York schools that were counting on federal money now find themselves in a tough spot, Governor Hochul reminds school districts to submit their plans for the new statewide cellphone ban starting this fall, and state taxpayers will pay nearly half a million dollars to settle claims from an aide to former Governor Andrew Cuomo.