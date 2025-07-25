The Legislative Gazette - New York schools that were counting on federal money now find themselves in a tough spot

© 2025
By David Guistina
Published July 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/25/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York schools that were counting on federal money now find themselves in a tough spot, Governor Hochul reminds school districts to submit their plans for the new statewide cellphone ban starting this fall, and state taxpayers will pay nearly half a million dollars to settle claims from an aide to former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
