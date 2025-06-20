© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - New York residents will now have to pay for natural gas hookups even if their house is close to a gas line

By David Guistina
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/20/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York residents will now have to pay for natural gas hookups even if their house is close to a gas line, between tariff uncertainties and a decline in Canadian tourism, many upstate businesses are bracing for a slow summer, and with the Trump administration renaming the Louisiana fort that honored Albany World War I hero Henry Johnson, local officials want to rename an Albany landmark in Johnson’s honor.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette hook-upgas pricestariffsDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina