The Legislative Gazette - New York residents will now have to pay for natural gas hookups even if their house is close to a gas line

(Airs 06/20/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York residents will now have to pay for natural gas hookups even if their house is close to a gas line, between tariff uncertainties and a decline in Canadian tourism, many upstate businesses are bracing for a slow summer, and with the Trump administration renaming the Louisiana fort that honored Albany World War I hero Henry Johnson, local officials want to rename an Albany landmark in Johnson’s honor.