The Legislative Gazette - Republicans in Congress say New York Governor Kathy Hochul isn’t doing enough to enforce immigration laws

(Airs 06/13/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Republicans in Congress say New York Governor Kathy Hochul isn’t doing enough to enforce immigration laws, New York Congressman Mike Lawler defended his vote for President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” at a recent town hall, and Wastewater treatment plants are taking sewage sludge from states like Massachusetts and turning it into cheap fertilizer for application here in New York.