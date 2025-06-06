© 2025
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - A federal court temporarily blocks the Trump Administration’s efforts to pause operations at Job Corps Centers nationwide

By David Guistina
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/06/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A federal court temporarily blocks the Trump Administration’s efforts to pause operations at Job Corps Centers nationwide, medical aid in dying legislation moves closer to becoming a law, and Gloversville officials and residents celebrate the completion of state-funded development projects.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative Gazettejob lossfarmers marketsmedical aid in dyingBard College at Simon's RockCity of GloversvilleDavid Guistina
