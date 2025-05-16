The Legislative Gazette - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls on Americans to protect the federal food program SNAP
(Airs 05/16/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls on New Yorkers and all Americans to protect the federal food program SNAP, we’ll track federal funding cuts impacting rural, Northern NY, and State lawmakers are taking a fresh look at food regulations.