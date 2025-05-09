The Legislative Gazette - On this week’s Gazette: New York lawmakers approved a $254 billion dollar state budget deal

© 2025
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

By David Guistina
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/09/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York lawmakers approved a $254 billion dollar state budget deal, the state could see hundreds of millions of dollars cut for major programs if President Trump’s budget passes, and five regional airports across the North Country are at risk of losing Essential Air Service funding.

