The Legislative Gazette - On this week’s Gazette: New York lawmakers approved a $254 billion dollar state budget deal

(Airs 05/09/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York lawmakers approved a $254 billion dollar state budget deal, the state could see hundreds of millions of dollars cut for major programs if President Trump’s budget passes, and five regional airports across the North Country are at risk of losing Essential Air Service funding.