The Legislative Gazette - the state budget is now on track to be two weeks late

By David Guistina
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/11/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state budget is now on track to be two weeks late, and we’ll find out why. We’ll talk with the executive director of Reinvent Albany about transparency or the lack there of, in budget negotiations, and a trio of Hudson Valley lawmakers ask the state DOT to detail its plan to assess the risk for ship strikes at two Hudson River bridges considered vulnerable.

The Legislative Gazette New York State Budgetgovernment transparencyNYS DOTPat Bradley
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
