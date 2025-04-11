The Legislative Gazette - the state budget is now on track to be two weeks late

(Airs 04/11/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state budget is now on track to be two weeks late, and we’ll find out why. We’ll talk with the executive director of Reinvent Albany about transparency or the lack there of, in budget negotiations, and a trio of Hudson Valley lawmakers ask the state DOT to detail its plan to assess the risk for ship strikes at two Hudson River bridges considered vulnerable.