Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - state Republicans say they’re feeling bullish about their chances of winning statewide office next year

By David Guistina
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After New York State recently fired some 2,000 correctional officers for not returning to work following an unsanctioned strike, we’ll take a look at the Taylor Law, state Republicans say they’re feeling bullish about their chances of winning statewide office next year, and we’ll report on the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on education.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteNew York State Republican Partycorrections officersLabor StrikeCovideducation costsDavid GuistinaMedical Cannabis
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
