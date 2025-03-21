The Legislative Gazette - state Republicans say they’re feeling bullish about their chances of winning statewide office next year

(Airs 03/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After New York State recently fired some 2,000 correctional officers for not returning to work following an unsanctioned strike, we’ll take a look at the Taylor Law, state Republicans say they’re feeling bullish about their chances of winning statewide office next year, and we’ll report on the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on education.