The Legislative Gazette - Republican state legislators call for the repeal of the state’s Green Light Law

(Airs 10/04/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Republican state legislators call for the repeal of the state’s Green Light Law, the state's teachers call for a return to politics where democracy, compromise and healthy debate are valued once again, and giant pumpkins arrived in Saratoga Springs for the annual, national pumpkin contest.