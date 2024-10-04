The Legislative Gazette - Republican state legislators call for the repeal of the state’s Green Light Law

© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Legislative Gazette

By David Guistina
Published October 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/04/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Republican state legislators call for the repeal of the state’s Green Light Law, the state's teachers call for a return to politics where democracy, compromise and healthy debate are valued once again, and giant pumpkins arrived in Saratoga Springs for the annual, national pumpkin contest.

