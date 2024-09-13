The Legislative Gazette - Officials gather to showcase the significant progress of construction work for New York’s largest offshore wind farm
(Airs 09/13/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Officials gather to showcase the significant progress of construction work for New York’s largest offshore wind farm, Newburgh is the latest city to opt into New York’s “good cause” eviction law, and we’ll mark the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th attacks.