The Legislative Gazette - Upstate New York has seen an unusual amount of tornados this summer, and Senator Schumer wants to know more about why

(Airs 08/02/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Upstate New York has seen an unusual amount of tornados this summer, and Senator Schumer wants to know why, we’ll speak with Blair Horner of NYPIRG about making polluters pay, and although they remain down on politics, New Yorkers are feeling optimistic about the future in a new Siena Poll.