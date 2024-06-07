© 2024
The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul’s decision to halt congestion pricing dominates the end of session

By David Guistina
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/07/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul’s decision to halt congestion pricing dominates the end of session, we’ll speak with Theresa Roth, Executive Director of the New York State Children’s Alliance, about child abuse in schools, and Albany becomes the first city upstate to opt in to Good Cause Eviction rules.

