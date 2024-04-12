The Legislative Gazette - Another week goes by without a state budget agreement as lawmakers negotiate affordable housing and tenant protections

© 2024
By David Guistina
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/12/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Another week goes by without a state budget agreement as lawmakers negotiate affordable housing and tenant protections, we’ll get an update on the immigrant situation from Lauren DesRosiers, incoming Director of the Immigration Law Clinic and Senator Gillibrand calls on her peers to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission to promote economic development.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
