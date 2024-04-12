The Legislative Gazette - Another week goes by without a state budget agreement as lawmakers negotiate affordable housing and tenant protections

(Airs 04/12/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Another week goes by without a state budget agreement as lawmakers negotiate affordable housing and tenant protections, we’ll get an update on the immigrant situation from Lauren DesRosiers, incoming Director of the Immigration Law Clinic and Senator Gillibrand calls on her peers to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission to promote economic development.