The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs a measure that will allow all pharmacies in New York to dispense birth control medications

By David Guistina
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/22/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs a measure that will allow all pharmacies in New York to dispense birth control medications, voters in villages across New York state went to the polls this week and we’ll speak with the Assembly Republican minority leader about the plight of small farmers in the state.

The Legislative Gazette David GuistinaKaren DeWittLucas WillardPat BradleyWilliam Barclaybirth controlCongressman Pat Ryan
