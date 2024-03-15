© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Democrats in the New York state legislature release counter proposals to Governor Hochul’s budget

By David Guistina
Published March 15, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/15/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Democrats in the New York state Legislature release counter proposals to the governor’s budget, we’ll talk about the Medical Aid in Dying Act with the Senior Campaign Director for Compassion & Choices, and north country representative meet for an update on activities and expectations at the state capitol.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Karen DeWittmedical aid in dyingGovernor Kathy Hochulbudget negotiationsPat BradleyDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina