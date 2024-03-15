The Legislative Gazette - Democrats in the New York state legislature release counter proposals to Governor Hochul’s budget
(Airs 03/15/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Democrats in the New York state Legislature release counter proposals to the governor’s budget, we’ll talk about the Medical Aid in Dying Act with the Senior Campaign Director for Compassion & Choices, and north country representative meet for an update on activities and expectations at the state capitol.