The Legislative Gazette - the state senate and assembly will restore school aid reductions in their one house budget plans next week

(Airs 03/08/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state senate and assembly will restore school aid reductions in their one house budget plans expected next week, we’ll speak with Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha about the problem with education funding, and Senator Gillibrand appears in Dutchess County to call for a bill to crack down on illegal fentanyl dealers.