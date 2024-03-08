© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - the state senate and assembly will restore school aid reductions in their one house budget plans next week

By David Guistina
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 03/08/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state senate and assembly will restore school aid reductions in their one house budget plans expected next week, we’ll speak with Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha about the problem with education funding, and Senator Gillibrand appears in Dutchess County to call for a bill to crack down on illegal fentanyl dealers.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Karen DeWittSarahana ShresthaDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina