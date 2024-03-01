The Legislative Gazette - After a long, drawn-out fight, Governor Hochul approves a new congressional map

(Airs 03/01/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After a long, drawn-out fight, Governor Hochul approves a new congressional map, we’ll take you to the food justice summit in the Adirondacks, and friends, gay marriage advocates, and the former mayor of New Paltz gather together to remember their act of civil disobedience.