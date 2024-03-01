© 2024
The Legislative Gazette - After a long, drawn-out fight, Governor Hochul approves a new congressional map

By David Guistina
Published March 1, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 03/01/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After a long, drawn-out fight, Governor Hochul approves a new congressional map, we’ll take you to the food justice summit in the Adirondacks, and friends, gay marriage advocates, and the former mayor of New Paltz gather together to remember their act of civil disobedience.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
