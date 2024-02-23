© 2024
The Legislative Gazette - Senator Gillibrand calls on the EPA to readdress the cleanup of PCBS from the Hudson River

By David Guistina
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/23/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senator Gillibrand wants the EPA to readdress the cleanup of PCBS from the Hudson River, we’ll talk with Steve Greenberg from the Siena Poll about what issues New Yorkers are concerned about, and top state and federal officials gather in Malta to celebrate $1.5 billion in federal funding for computer chip manufacturer Global Foundries.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
