© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will not seek re-election
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comes to Albany to launch an effort to keep ghost guns illegal

By David Guistina
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/02/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul want to increase the temporary disability leave benefit for injured workers for the first time in 35 years, NY US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany to launch an effort to keep ghost guns illegal, and nearly $230 million dollars in federal money will connect tens of thousands of Hudson Valley homes still without access to wired, broadband internet.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Karen DeWittU.S. Senator Charles SchumerBelmont stakesSaratoga Race Course
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina