The Legislative Gazette - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comes to Albany to launch an effort to keep ghost guns illegal

(Airs 02/02/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul want to increase the temporary disability leave benefit for injured workers for the first time in 35 years, NY US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany to launch an effort to keep ghost guns illegal, and nearly $230 million dollars in federal money will connect tens of thousands of Hudson Valley homes still without access to wired, broadband internet.