Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul's school funding proposal receives nearly universal opposition from lawmakers

By David Guistina
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/26/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Members of both parties are in almost universal opposition to Governor Hochul’s proposal to direct less money to New York schools and change how that aid is distributed, we’ll bring you the verdict in the driveway shooting trial that received national attention, and New York gets a failing grade for Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Funding.

The Legislative Gazette David GuistinaKaren DeWittWilliam BarclayKaylin GillisKevin MonahanPat Bradley
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina