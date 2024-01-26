The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul's school funding proposal receives nearly universal opposition from lawmakers

(Airs 01/26/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Members of both parties are in almost universal opposition to Governor Hochul’s proposal to direct less money to New York schools and change how that aid is distributed, we’ll bring you the verdict in the driveway shooting trial that received national attention, and New York gets a failing grade for Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Funding.