The Legislative Gazette - We'll take a look at the race for expelled Republican Congressman George Santos' seat

By David Guistina
Published December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/01/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll take a look at the coming race to fill expelled Republican Congressman George Santos’ seat, we’ll examine how the Israel Hamas war is changing things inside the college classroom, and the third leg of the Triple Crown is coming to Saratoga Springs.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
