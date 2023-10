(Airs 10/06/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Five years later, we remember the tragic limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie, recent storms and flooding put pressure on lawmakers to move New York more quickly to clean energy sources, and we’ll talk about legal representation for the poor with the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.