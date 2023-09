(Airs 09/29/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We take a look at what state government is doing to alleviate the teenage mental health crisis, Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat, shares his thoughts on the economic impact of the call by the state budget director for a hiring freeze at state agencies, and a new model of campus living is coming to the lower Hudson Valley.