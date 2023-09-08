© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2336

By David Guistina
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/08/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A new report suggests the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York started earlier and spiked six times higher, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says no to Republicans’ call for a special session to deal with the influx of migrants, and there’s a new survey of school superintendents’ thoughts on educating migrant children.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Cannabis Control Commissionmigrantsbail reformcapitol connectionDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina