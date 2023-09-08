The Legislative Gazette #2336

(Airs 09/08/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A new report suggests the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York started earlier and spiked six times higher, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says no to Republicans’ call for a special session to deal with the influx of migrants, and there’s a new survey of school superintendents’ thoughts on educating migrant children.