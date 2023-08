(Airs 08/18/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state health commissioner with guidance on how to deal with new COVID-19 strains emerging this summer, a conversation with Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG, on young people, civics education and voting, and we’ll report on the U.S. trade representative’s visit to the Capital Region.