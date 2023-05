(Airs 05/05/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: over a month late, state lawmakers pass a $229 billion dollar state budget, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with John Kaehny of Reinvent Albany about how transparent the budget process was, and we’ll take a closer look at funding for higher education in this year’s budget.