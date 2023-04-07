© 2023
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2314

By David Guistina
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/07/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With differences over whether to change New York’s bail reform laws, state lawmakers left for the spring holidays without completing the budget, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner of NYPIRG about what the late budget means for New Yorkers, New Yorkers, and we’ll take you to the first recreational sale of cannabis in the capitol region.

The Legislative Gazette Alan ChartockLegislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
