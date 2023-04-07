The Legislative Gazette #2314

(Airs 04/07/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With differences over whether to change New York’s bail reform laws, state lawmakers left for the spring holidays without completing the budget, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner of NYPIRG about what the late budget means for New Yorkers, New Yorkers, and we’ll take you to the first recreational sale of cannabis in the capitol region.