© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2014-LegislativeGazette-web_0.png
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2303

By David Guistina
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/20/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After voting down her choice for next chief judge, Governor Hochul is considering her options, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany about government transparency, and two Amazon locations in New York have been cited by the federal government for workplace safety violations.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Alan Chartock
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina