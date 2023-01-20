The Legislative Gazette #2303

(Airs 01/20/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After voting down her choice for next chief judge, Governor Hochul is considering her options, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany about government transparency, and two Amazon locations in New York have been cited by the federal government for workplace safety violations.