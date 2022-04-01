The Legislative Gazette #2213

(Airs 04/01/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the Governor and state leaders give up on meeting the state’s April 1st budget deadline, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a judge has ordering New York’s Democratic-controlled Legislature to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts after finding them unconstitutional, and Senator Gillibrand renews efforts to bring banking to the post office.