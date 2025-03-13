The Capitol Connection - Dale Bryk, a lawyer based at the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School

(Airs 03/13/25 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC’s David Guistina in conversation with Dale Bryk, a lawyer based at the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School. Dale was previously the Deputy Secretary for Energy and Environment for the State of New York. We’ll talk with Dale about the impact of the EPA freezing climate funds from Climate United, the subsequent lawsuit, and the impact on environmental funding flowing into New York.