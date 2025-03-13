© 2025
New York News
The Capitol Connection

The Capitol Connection - Dale Bryk, a lawyer based at the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School

By David Guistina
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Dale Bryk, a lawyer based at the Environmental & Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School.
Dale Bryk
Dale Bryk, a lawyer based at the Environmental & Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School.

(Airs 03/13/25 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC’s David Guistina in conversation with Dale Bryk, a lawyer based at the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School. Dale was previously the Deputy Secretary for Energy and Environment for the State of New York. We’ll talk with Dale about the impact of the EPA freezing climate funds from Climate United, the subsequent lawsuit, and the impact on environmental funding flowing into New York.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina