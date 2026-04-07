Ani DiFranco - The Spirit of Ani - A Creative Life Conversation

Ani DiFranco has spent more than three decades redefining what it means to be an independent artist. A Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, poet, and activist, her new book, ‘The Spirit of Ani: Reflections on Spirituality, Feminism, Music, and Freedom,’ extends that voice into a deeply personal and philosophical space.

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The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the UAlbany University Art Museum, the New York State Writers Institute, and the UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, sponsored by The University at Albany Foundation.