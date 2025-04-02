This week in the western sky you'll spot the bright planet Jupiter, with the famous red star Aldebaran just beneath it. Aldebaran is the brightest star in the constellation Taurus, but it’s also known as the “follower,” trailing the Seven Sisters, or the Pleiades, across the heavens. The Pleiades, once feared for their connection to ancient rituals and catastrophic events, have captivated cultures for centuries—from the Minoans to the Maya, and even the Japanese, where they’re known as Subaru. Tune in as we explore the eerie history and celestial wonder of the Pleiades, and learn how binoculars can reveal their stunning beauty.