Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The Seven Sisters

By Bob Berman
Published April 2, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
This week in the western sky you'll spot the bright planet Jupiter, with the famous red star Aldebaran just beneath it. Aldebaran is the brightest star in the constellation Taurus, but it’s also known as the “follower,” trailing the Seven Sisters, or the Pleiades, across the heavens. The Pleiades, once feared for their connection to ancient rituals and catastrophic events, have captivated cultures for centuries—from the Minoans to the Maya, and even the Japanese, where they’re known as Subaru. Tune in as we explore the eerie history and celestial wonder of the Pleiades, and learn how binoculars can reveal their stunning beauty.

Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Upcoming vernal equinox
    Bob Berman
    Tune in to hear about an upcoming vernal equinox! Many civilizations have made vernal equinoxes into special or even sacred days. Learn how the sun is shifting into new constellations, and what most people get wrong.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Start of spring
    Bob Berman
    This past Thursday marked the vernal equinox, signaling the official start of Spring. While the media often claims that "day and night are equal" on this day, a closer look at sunrise and sunset times reveals that daylight actually lasts a few minutes longer. The reason? Atmospheric refraction, which bends the sun’s image upward. But even so, it’s a close enough approximation. Tune in to hear more about the rhythms of our planet.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Shifting sun
    Bob Berman
    Tune in to hear about an upcoming vernal equinox! Many civilizations have made vernal equinoxes into special or even sacred days. Learn how the sun is shifting into new constellations, and what most people get wrong.
