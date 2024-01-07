© 2024
Sky preview of 2024

By Bob Berman
Published January 7, 2024 at 9:40 AM EST
This will be a great year in the night sky, one of the best of our lives. So get ready to scrawl some stuff on your calendar. Tune in to hear what and when you can catch the biggest sky events of the year, including a very close conjunction between two of our favorite planets.

