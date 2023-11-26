© 2023
Strange Universe

New comet?

By Bob Berman
Published November 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST
1 of 1  — The comet Neowise streaks through the night sky
About a dozen new comets are discovered every year, but few ever venture close to Earth or become visually impressive. We see only one truly spectacular comet every 15 or 20 years on average. Long period comets often have extended tails that are so bright, the comet can be seen through the lights and smog of a large city. We had two in the 90’s -- Hale Bopp, and Hyakutaki, and you may have read that astronomers recently found a so-called monster comet. It should be brightest the third week of October in 2024, around a year from now. So, are we in for a treat? In truth, it could be great or it could disappoint.

CometsNASAOuter Space
Bob Berman
