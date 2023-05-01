Strange Universe: Infinite Universe Airs 4/23/23
1 of 1 — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 at NASM
NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, left, Jessica Watkins, center, and Robert Hines, right, are seen in the in the One World Connected gallery looking at an interactive recreation of the International Space Station’s Cupola, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington. Lindgren, Watkins, and Hines spent 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
NASA/Joel Kowsky / (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
For several years now, increasing data are pointing to the universe very possibly being infinite in size and inventory. Space that never ends, containing limitless galaxies, stars planets and energy. This would be a huge change from our longstanding model of a finite, but unbounded cosmos, meaning there's no physical boundary anywhere and yet the universe contains a specific amount of material and energy.