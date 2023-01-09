Strange Universe: Happy Perihelion 1/8/23
THE SUN SETS OVER THE HIGH DESERT IN WILDFIRE SMOKE, SANTA FE, NM, USA
Our current, bright sun makes winters more moderate than they’d otherwise be. In the southern hemisphere, enjoying summer right now, the added boost of having this 7% greater Sun intensity should theoretically make seasons more extreme than ours, with hotter highs and colder lows. It doesn’t happen only because they have far more ocean acreage, and water moderates temperatures so that our planet’s two hemispheres, remarkably, balance out.