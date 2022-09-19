© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Sister Galaxy 9/18/22

Published September 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Andromeda - X-raym- NASA,CXC,SAO,R. Barnard, Z. Lee et al., Optical, NOAO,AURA,NSF,REU Program,B. Schoening, V. Harvey and Descubre Foundation -CAHA,OAUV,DSA,V. Peris.jpg

Until 1925, nobody knew that any galaxies existed beyond our own Milky Way. With today's telescopes, hundreds of billions are detected, each with hundreds of billions of suns and planets. Yet most people can name only one galaxy. The most famous. Andromeda! We and Andromeda are approaching each other. With the separation decreasing by 70 miles each second, we'll collide in a few billion years. But no problem. We'll pass through each other without harm, and ultimately merge into an enormous new galaxy that's already been named: Milkomeda.

Tags
Strange Universe Strange UniverseNASAspace explorationGalaxies
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • New Moon Crescent
    Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Strange Universe 5/1/2022
    Bob Berman
    We are now at the new moon phase of the lunar cycle. This means all week we will be seeing crescents at twilight rather than full darkness and always low in the sky.
  • SU22.png
    Strange Universe 5/15/22
    Sunday night, May 15, we see a total eclipse of the moon. It is especially welcome because for the last couple of years every lunar eclipse has been penumbral, meaning the moon failed to touch even the edge of Earth’s shadow.
  • Sunrise
    Strange Universe 3/27/22
    Now in late March, each day at noon, the Sun stands one full Sun diameter higher than it was the day before. Hear how knowledge about the Sun is now arriving in a flood thanks to an armada of dedicated solar spacecraft such as SOHO and Stereo.
Load More