Strange Universe: Sister Galaxy 9/18/22

Until 1925, nobody knew that any galaxies existed beyond our own Milky Way. With today's telescopes, hundreds of billions are detected, each with hundreds of billions of suns and planets. Yet most people can name only one galaxy. The most famous. Andromeda! We and Andromeda are approaching each other. With the separation decreasing by 70 miles each second, we'll collide in a few billion years. But no problem. We'll pass through each other without harm, and ultimately merge into an enormous new galaxy that's already been named: Milkomeda.