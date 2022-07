Given that July 4th is almost here, many of us are about to be in the middle of a crowd comfortable sprawled on blankets or lawn chairs and all looking up at the sky at the same time. Most communities don’t start the show until nearly full darkness has fallen at around 9:30 or even 10 PM, which gives us plenty of time to gaze into the deepening twilight. This year, no planets are out then, but there will be a very conspicuous crescent Moon.